The FA Women's Super League
Man Utd WomenManchester United Women12:30Reading WomenReading Women
Venue: Leigh Sports Village, England

Manchester United Women v Reading Women

Line-ups

Man Utd Women

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 27Earps
  • 3Thorisdottir
  • 4Turner
  • 21Turner
  • 17Batlle
  • 10Zelem
  • 12Ladd
  • 7Toone
  • 18Hanson
  • 11Galton
  • 24Press

Substitutes

  • 2Harris
  • 9Sigsworth
  • 13Fuso
  • 14Groenen
  • 19Ross
  • 22Bentley
  • 28Jones
  • 32Bourne

Reading Women

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Moloney
  • 3Mitchell
  • 14Cooper
  • 5Bartrip
  • 11Harding
  • 28Woodham
  • 8Fishlock
  • 6James
  • 23Rowe
  • 9Eikeland
  • 18Carter

Substitutes

  • 2Leine
  • 10Bruton
  • 16Nayler
  • 24Flores
  • 31Roberts
  • 32Childerhouse
  • 36Harries
Referee:
Edward Duckworth

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Chelsea Women1210203863232
2Man Utd Women13102132112132
3Man City Women1283141103127
4Arsenal Women117223993023
5Everton Women115242117417
6Reading Women133641623-715
7Tottenham Women123361323-1012
8B'ham City Women10316915-610
9Aston Villa Women123181130-1910
10Brighton Women13238829-219
11West Ham Women112181328-157
12Bristol City Women12129949-405
View full The FA Women's Super League table

