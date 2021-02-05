Sheffield United v Chelsea

Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Chelsea's Brazilian defender Thiago Silva was injured after just 36 minutes in Thursday's 1-0 win at Tottenham

TEAM NEWS

Sheffield United will be without loanee Ethan Ampadu, who is ineligible to face his parent club.

George Baldock, who suffered a hamstring injury on Tuesday, is being assessed but Ben Osborn is available and Enda Stevens could also return.

Chelsea centre-back Thiago Silva is a major doubt because of the thigh strain he sustained against Tottenham.

Kurt Zouma and Kai Havertz are also being monitored, having suffered minor injuries in training.

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

Sheffield United have won three of their past five Premier League games, which is pretty good - but they are still 11 points from safety, which shows the size of their survival task.

The Blades have shown a willingness to go for it in the closing stages of games and it has paid off - all three of those wins came thanks to a goal in the last 20 minutes.

Hard work is giving Chris Wilder's side a chance but I think in games like this it is Chelsea's quality that will show through - especially when their players are still trying to impress new head coach Thomas Tuchel.

Prediction: 0-2

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Sheffield United have won three of the four Premier League meetings at Bramall Lane, including by 3-0 in last season's corresponding fixture.

There have been 32 goals scored in the nine previous Premier League encounters.

Sheffield United

Sheffield United have won five of their past seven games in all competitions, losing the other two.

Three wins in the past five league matches is as many as in their previous 27 attempts.

The Blades have never lost a Premier League home fixture in February (W5, D2).

They have conceded the opening goal a league-high 16 times this season.

Chris Wilder's side have conceded 16 home league goals, already one more than their entire total last term.

David McGoldrick could become the first player to score in his opening three Premier League matches against Chelsea since Marcus Stewart in 2001.

Billy Sharp has scored the winning goal three times so far in 2021, twice in the league and once in the FA Cup.

