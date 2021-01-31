Last updated on .From the section Irish

Jonny Tuffey made over 200 appearances for Glenavon

Crusaders have signed goalkeeper Jonny Tuffey from Glenavon on a three-and-a-half-year contract.

The former Northern Ireland international spent five and a half seasons at Mourneview Park after moving there from Linfield in 2015.

Lurgan Blues boss Gary Hamilton said last week that Tuffey, 34, had turned down their offer of a new contract.

It is the second signing the Crues have made from Glenavon this month following the capture of defender Daniel Larmour.

Tuffey, who has played eight times for Northern Ireland, began his career at Coventry City and had spells at Partick Thistle and Inverness before joining Linfield in 2013.

"I am obviously delighted to join Crusaders. I am ready to join the group and give my best to Crusaders now," Tuffey told the Crusaders website.

"I would like to place on record my thanks to Gary Hamilton and Glenavon for everything over the last six years that I have been there, but it's time to look forward and fully commit to this wonderful club in the years ahead."