Glenavon are in ninth place in the table ahead of the visit of Larne

Irish Premiership Date: Tuesday 2 February Time: 19:45 GMT Coverage: Watch Glenavon v Larne live on the BBC Sport website and BBC iPlayer; live text commentary and reports on all games; Sportsound coverage on Radio Ulster MW

Larne defender Albert Watson has said that he and his team-mates are "working harder every day" as they continue to look for their first win of 2021.

Larne have lost two and drawn two of their last four Premiership outings, having been unbeaten in the 10 games before that run.

Ahead of their trip to Glenavon on Tuesday night, Watson is confident a league win is on the horizon

"We want to get into that flow that we are known for," he said.

"We got back into our groove towards the end of the draw against Glentoran on Friday night and looked a lot more like ourselves. We want to take that confidence into the Glenavon game.

"The way we play, with the flow and continuity of our players, we just have not got into that rhythm yet that our attacking players need with each other.

"We have had a few injuries here and there that have upset us but we are working harder every day. As the gaffer says, we are literally working hard to get better each day and we are trying to right the wrongs.

Watson felt Larne finished the draw against Glentoran strongly

"We played so well against Crusaders and Linfield, and want to get back to that as soon as possible. We know it's coming, that little bit of confidence always helps with that."

Friday night's 1-1 draw at home to Glentoran, when Jeff Hughes' opener for Larne was cancelled out by a second-half Robbie McDaid strike, was a third match in six days for Tiernan Lynch's side.

Their first game back after the league's two-week circuit breaker was a 3-3 draw away to Crusaders, followed by a 2-1 defeat at home by Coleraine, and it leaves them three points behind leaders Linfield in the title race.

Watson admitted that the gruelling schedule is tough, but was keen to stress that he and his team-mates are happy for the opportunity to continue playing football.

Glenavon's 1-1 draw with Cliftonville means they have 14 points from 12 league matches

"We just had three games in six days and I think that is the first time I've had three games in such a short space of time in my whole career - probably since I was at school and playing three games a day," he continued.

"It is manic, especially with the pace we want to play it as we do a lot of high-speed running. There has been a lot of rotation and the stop-start doesn't help the quality or the flow of the game, but we are just thankful to be able to play football and do an activity to get away from the down of the whole Covid-19 situation."

Glenavon go into Tuesday night's game having been denied an impressive away win over Cliftonville on Saturday by a last-minute Reds' equaliser.

It was a first match in four weeks for Gary Hamilton's men, who are sitting ninth in the league table.

In what is a full programme of Irish League fixtures on Tuesday night, leaders Linfield host Portadown while third-placed Crusaders welcome Glentoran to Seaview.

Coleraine will aim to keep their six-game winning running going at home to Cliftonville, Ballymena United host Dungannon Swifts and bottom side Carrick Rangers travel to Warrenpoint Town.