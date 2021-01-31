Last updated on .From the section Watford

Dan Gosling made 192 first-team appearances in his six and a half years with Bournemouth

Watford have signed experienced midfielder Dan Gosling from Bournemouth on a two-and-a-half year deal.

The 30-year-old former Everton and Newcastle United player has joined the Cherries' Championship promotion rivals for an undisclosed fee.

He is the third January signing by new Hornets boss Xisco Munoz since he was appointed on 20 December.

Watford have also brought in keeper Rob Elliot and Danish winger Philip Zinckernagel.

The Hornets are fourth in the Championship table, five points above sixth-placed Bournemouth.

Gosling has spent the majority of his career in the Premier League, having been signed by Everton as a 17-year-old in January 2008 after starting out with home-town club Plymouth Argyle.

He made 37 appearances in two-and-a-half years at Goodison Park, the highlight of which was an extra-time FA Cup derby winner against Liverpool, before leaving in 2010 to spend four seasons with Newcastle United, where he made a further 35 appearances.

Gosling played 192 first-team games in his six-and-a-half years with Bournemouth, with whom he won promotion to the top flight in his first season.

