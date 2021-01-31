Last updated on .From the section Fleetwood

Simon Grayson has more than 15 years of managerial experience

Fleetwood Town have appointed former Leeds, Huddersfield and Blackpool boss Simon Grayson as their new head coach.

He succeeds Joey Barton, who left the League One club on 4 January after almost three years in charge.

Grayson, 51, has agreed a deal to the end of the season and takes over with Fleetwood 14th in the table, nine points outside the play-off places.

He has been out of work since February when he was sacked by Blackpool after a run of one win in 12 games.

Fleetwood have not won any of their past eight league matches and have slipped four places since youth team boss Simon Wiles has been in interim charge.

Grayson's managerial career has also included spells at Sunderland, Bradford City and Preston and he has guided teams to promotion from League One on four occasions.

His first game in charge of the Cod Army will be at home to Bristol Rovers on Saturday, 6 February and the club are hoping he can help them climb the table after reaching the play-offs last season, where they were beaten by Wycombe Wanderers.