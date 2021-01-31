Spanish La Liga
CádizCádiz2Atl MadridAtlético Madrid4

Cádiz v Atlético Madrid

Line-ups

Cádiz

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Ledesma
  • 20CarcelénSubstituted forGarridoat 54'minutes
  • 4López Gutiérrez
  • 16Torres RuizSubstituted forMalbasicat 87'minutes
  • 25IzquierdoBooked at 40minsSubstituted forFernándezat 87'minutes
  • 7Sánchez Ponce
  • 2Jonsson
  • 3Jiménez JarqueSubstituted forNietoat 87'minutes
  • 10Perea
  • 9LozanoSubstituted forSaponjicat 65'minutes
  • 18Negredo

Substitutes

  • 5Garrido
  • 11Pombo
  • 12Saponjic
  • 13Gil
  • 14Alejo
  • 17Fernández
  • 19Alcalá
  • 24Malbasic
  • 27Baró
  • 33Nieto
  • 35Garrancho
  • 36Martín Contreras

Atl Madrid

Formation 3-1-4-2

  • 13Oblak
  • 15Savic
  • 2Giménez
  • 18Felipe
  • 5TorreiraBooked at 38minsSubstituted forVrsaljkoat 45'minutesBooked at 73mins
  • 14Llorente
  • 6KokeBooked at 76mins
  • 11LemarSubstituted forLodi dos Santosat 60'minutes
  • 8SaúlSubstituted forKondogbiaat 83'minutesBooked at 85mins
  • 7SequeiraBooked at 41minsSubstituted forCorreaat 60'minutes
  • 9SuárezSubstituted forHerreraat 84'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Grbic
  • 4Kondogbia
  • 10Correa
  • 12Lodi dos Santos
  • 16Herrera
  • 19Dembele
  • 20Machín Pérez
  • 24Vrsaljko
  • 28García
Referee:
Jesús Gil Manzano

Match Stats

Home TeamCádizAway TeamAtl Madrid
Possession
Home47%
Away53%
Shots
Home11
Away9
Shots on Target
Home6
Away4
Corners
Home2
Away2
Fouls
Home6
Away7

Live Text

  1. Goal!

    Goal! Cádiz 2, Atlético de Madrid 4. Koke (Atlético de Madrid) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Ángel Correa.

  2. Substitution

    Substitution, Cádiz. Filip Malbasic replaces Juan Cala.

  3. Substitution

    Substitution, Cádiz. Manuel Nieto replaces Fali.

  4. Substitution

    Substitution, Cádiz. Augusto Fernández replaces Jairo Izquierdo.

  5. Post update

    Attempt missed. Fali (Cádiz) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right from a direct free kick.

  6. Booking

    Geoffrey Kondogbia (Atlético de Madrid) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  7. Post update

    Foul by Geoffrey Kondogbia (Atlético de Madrid).

  8. Post update

    Jens Jonsson (Cádiz) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  9. Post update

    Attempt missed. Jens Jonsson (Cádiz) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right.

  10. Substitution

    Substitution, Atlético de Madrid. Héctor Herrera replaces Luis Suárez.

  11. Substitution

    Substitution, Atlético de Madrid. Geoffrey Kondogbia replaces Saúl Ñíguez.

  12. Post update

    Corner, Cádiz. Conceded by Stefan Savic.

  13. Post update

    Attempt saved. Ivan Saponjic (Cádiz) header from the right side of the six yard box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Álvaro Negredo with a headed pass.

  14. Booking

    Koke (Atlético de Madrid) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  15. Post update

    Foul by Koke (Atlético de Madrid).

  16. Post update

    Alberto Perea (Cádiz) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  17. Post update

    Attempt saved. Álvaro Negredo (Cádiz) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Fali with a cross.

  18. Booking

    Sime Vrsaljko (Atlético de Madrid) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  19. Post update

    Foul by Sime Vrsaljko (Atlético de Madrid).

  20. Post update

    Alberto Perea (Cádiz) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Sunday 31st January 2021

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Atl Madrid19162140103050
2Real Madrid20124435181740
3Sevilla20123528161239
4Barcelona19114439172237
5Villarreal2181122920935
6Real Sociedad2188532191332
7Granada208482434-1028
8Real Betis208392634-827
9Levante206862929026
10Ath Bilbao197392623324
11Getafe206681723-624
12Celta Vigo206682431-724
13Cádiz216691931-1224
14Valencia215882729-223
15Eibar214891723-620
16Real Valladolid214892132-1120
17Osasuna204791929-1019
18Alavés2147101829-1119
19Elche193881626-1017
20Huesca2121091730-1316
