Cádiz v Atlético Madrid

Goal! Cádiz 2, Atlético de Madrid 4. Koke (Atlético de Madrid) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Ángel Correa.
Line-ups
Cádiz
Formation 4-4-2
- 1Ledesma
- 20CarcelénSubstituted forGarridoat 54'minutes
- 4López Gutiérrez
- 16Torres RuizSubstituted forMalbasicat 87'minutes
- 25IzquierdoBooked at 40minsSubstituted forFernándezat 87'minutes
- 7Sánchez Ponce
- 2Jonsson
- 3Jiménez JarqueSubstituted forNietoat 87'minutes
- 10Perea
- 9LozanoSubstituted forSaponjicat 65'minutes
- 18Negredo
Substitutes
- 5Garrido
- 11Pombo
- 12Saponjic
- 13Gil
- 14Alejo
- 17Fernández
- 19Alcalá
- 24Malbasic
- 27Baró
- 33Nieto
- 35Garrancho
- 36Martín Contreras
Atl Madrid
Formation 3-1-4-2
- 13Oblak
- 15Savic
- 2Giménez
- 18Felipe
- 5TorreiraBooked at 38minsSubstituted forVrsaljkoat 45'minutesBooked at 73mins
- 14Llorente
- 6KokeBooked at 76mins
- 11LemarSubstituted forLodi dos Santosat 60'minutes
- 8SaúlSubstituted forKondogbiaat 83'minutesBooked at 85mins
- 7SequeiraBooked at 41minsSubstituted forCorreaat 60'minutes
- 9SuárezSubstituted forHerreraat 84'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Grbic
- 4Kondogbia
- 10Correa
- 12Lodi dos Santos
- 16Herrera
- 19Dembele
- 20Machín Pérez
- 24Vrsaljko
- 28García
- Referee:
- Jesús Gil Manzano
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home47%
- Away53%
- Shots
- Home11
- Away9
- Shots on Target
- Home6
- Away4
- Corners
- Home2
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home6
- Away7
Live Text
Goal!
Substitution
Substitution, Cádiz. Filip Malbasic replaces Juan Cala.
Substitution
Substitution, Cádiz. Manuel Nieto replaces Fali.
Substitution
Substitution, Cádiz. Augusto Fernández replaces Jairo Izquierdo.
Post update
Attempt missed. Fali (Cádiz) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right from a direct free kick.
Booking
Geoffrey Kondogbia (Atlético de Madrid) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Foul by Geoffrey Kondogbia (Atlético de Madrid).
Post update
Jens Jonsson (Cádiz) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Attempt missed. Jens Jonsson (Cádiz) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right.
Substitution
Substitution, Atlético de Madrid. Héctor Herrera replaces Luis Suárez.
Substitution
Substitution, Atlético de Madrid. Geoffrey Kondogbia replaces Saúl Ñíguez.
Post update
Corner, Cádiz. Conceded by Stefan Savic.
Post update
Attempt saved. Ivan Saponjic (Cádiz) header from the right side of the six yard box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Álvaro Negredo with a headed pass.
Booking
Koke (Atlético de Madrid) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Foul by Koke (Atlético de Madrid).
Post update
Alberto Perea (Cádiz) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Attempt saved. Álvaro Negredo (Cádiz) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Fali with a cross.
Booking
Sime Vrsaljko (Atlético de Madrid) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Foul by Sime Vrsaljko (Atlético de Madrid).
Post update
Alberto Perea (Cádiz) wins a free kick in the defensive half.