Lorient v Paris Saint Germain

Goal! Lorient 2, Paris Saint Germain 2. Yoane Wissa (Lorient) left footed shot from the left side of the six yard box to the top left corner.
Line-ups
Lorient
Formation 5-4-1
- 1Dreyer
- 17MendesSubstituted forDelaplaceat 60'minutes
- 2Gravillon
- 15Laporte
- 21Morel
- 14Hergault
- 28LaurientéSubstituted forWissaat 61'minutes
- 23MonconduitBooked at 28minsSubstituted forChalobahat 45'minutes
- 6Abergel
- 10Le FéeBooked at 12minsSubstituted forHamelat 78'minutes
- 27GrbicSubstituted forMoffiat 61'minutes
Substitutes
- 8Chalobah
- 13Moffi
- 16Bartouche
- 18Lemoine
- 19Wissa
- 22Delaplace
- 29Hamel
- 31Etienne
- 33Mouyokolo
PSG
Formation 4-4-2
- 16Rico
- 24Florenzi
- 4Kehrer
- 3Kimpembe
- 20Kurzawa
- 11Di María
- 15DaniloBooked at 2mins
- 8ParedesBooked at 75mins
- 10Neymar
- 9Icardi
- 7Mbappé
Substitutes
- 12Rafinha
- 18Kean
- 19Sarabia
- 23Draxler
- 25Bakker
- 27Gueye
- 30Letellier
- 31Dagba
- 32Pembele
- Referee:
- Jeremy Stinat
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home37%
- Away63%
- Shots
- Home13
- Away11
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away3
- Corners
- Home6
- Away7
- Fouls
- Home12
- Away7
Live Text
Goal!
Post update
Corner, Paris Saint Germain. Conceded by Trevoh Chalobah.
Post update
Corner, Paris Saint Germain. Conceded by Jerome Hergault.
Substitution
Substitution, Lorient. Pierre-Yves Hamel replaces Enzo Le Fée.
Post update
Layvin Kurzawa (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Yoane Wissa (Lorient).
Post update
Corner, Lorient. Conceded by Kylian Mbappé.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Trevoh Chalobah (Lorient) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Booking
Leandro Paredes (Paris Saint Germain) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Foul by Leandro Paredes (Paris Saint Germain).
Post update
Yoane Wissa (Lorient) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Attempt saved. Mauro Icardi (Paris Saint Germain) header from the left side of the six yard box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Neymar with a cross.
Post update
Corner, Paris Saint Germain. Conceded by Julien Laporte.
Booking
Fabien Lemoine (Lorient) is shown the yellow card.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Kylian Mbappé (Paris Saint Germain) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Neymar.
Post update
Attempt missed. Danilo Pereira (Paris Saint Germain) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Leandro Paredes (Paris Saint Germain) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Post update
Attempt missed. Enzo Le Fée (Lorient) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Yoane Wissa.
Post update
Foul by Kylian Mbappé (Paris Saint Germain).
Post update
Laurent Abergel (Lorient) wins a free kick in the defensive half.