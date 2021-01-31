French Ligue 1
LorientLorient2PSGParis Saint Germain2

Lorient v Paris Saint Germain

Line-ups

Lorient

Formation 5-4-1

  • 1Dreyer
  • 17MendesSubstituted forDelaplaceat 60'minutes
  • 2Gravillon
  • 15Laporte
  • 21Morel
  • 14Hergault
  • 28LaurientéSubstituted forWissaat 61'minutes
  • 23MonconduitBooked at 28minsSubstituted forChalobahat 45'minutes
  • 6Abergel
  • 10Le FéeBooked at 12minsSubstituted forHamelat 78'minutes
  • 27GrbicSubstituted forMoffiat 61'minutes

Substitutes

  • 8Chalobah
  • 13Moffi
  • 16Bartouche
  • 18Lemoine
  • 19Wissa
  • 22Delaplace
  • 29Hamel
  • 31Etienne
  • 33Mouyokolo

PSG

Formation 4-4-2

  • 16Rico
  • 24Florenzi
  • 4Kehrer
  • 3Kimpembe
  • 20Kurzawa
  • 11Di María
  • 15DaniloBooked at 2mins
  • 8ParedesBooked at 75mins
  • 10Neymar
  • 9Icardi
  • 7Mbappé

Substitutes

  • 12Rafinha
  • 18Kean
  • 19Sarabia
  • 23Draxler
  • 25Bakker
  • 27Gueye
  • 30Letellier
  • 31Dagba
  • 32Pembele
Referee:
Jeremy Stinat

Match Stats

Home TeamLorientAway TeamPSG
Possession
Home37%
Away63%
Shots
Home13
Away11
Shots on Target
Home4
Away3
Corners
Home6
Away7
Fouls
Home12
Away7

Live Text

  1. Goal!

    Goal! Lorient 2, Paris Saint Germain 2. Yoane Wissa (Lorient) left footed shot from the left side of the six yard box to the top left corner.

  2. Post update

    Corner, Paris Saint Germain. Conceded by Trevoh Chalobah.

  3. Post update

    Corner, Paris Saint Germain. Conceded by Jerome Hergault.

  4. Substitution

    Substitution, Lorient. Pierre-Yves Hamel replaces Enzo Le Fée.

  5. Post update

    Layvin Kurzawa (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  6. Post update

    Foul by Yoane Wissa (Lorient).

  7. Post update

    Corner, Lorient. Conceded by Kylian Mbappé.

  8. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Trevoh Chalobah (Lorient) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

  9. Booking

    Leandro Paredes (Paris Saint Germain) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  10. Post update

    Foul by Leandro Paredes (Paris Saint Germain).

  11. Post update

    Yoane Wissa (Lorient) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  12. Post update

    Attempt saved. Mauro Icardi (Paris Saint Germain) header from the left side of the six yard box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Neymar with a cross.

  13. Post update

    Corner, Paris Saint Germain. Conceded by Julien Laporte.

  14. Booking

    Fabien Lemoine (Lorient) is shown the yellow card.

  15. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Kylian Mbappé (Paris Saint Germain) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Neymar.

  16. Post update

    Attempt missed. Danilo Pereira (Paris Saint Germain) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.

  17. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Leandro Paredes (Paris Saint Germain) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

  18. Post update

    Attempt missed. Enzo Le Fée (Lorient) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Yoane Wissa.

  19. Post update

    Foul by Kylian Mbappé (Paris Saint Germain).

  20. Post update

    Laurent Abergel (Lorient) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1PSG22144450133746
2Lyon22137246202646
3Lille21136236152145
4Monaco21123642301239
5Rennes2110653023736
6Metz229762620634
7Lens2210483231134
8Angers2210392934-533
9Marseille209562722532
10Bordeaux229582624232
11Montpellier2284103441-728
12Reims227693031-127
13Nice217592329-626
14Brest2282123340-726
15Strasbourg2273123034-424
16Saint-Étienne2257102135-1422
17Nantes213992034-1418
18Lorient2144132542-1716
19Dijon2129101530-1515
20Nîmes2143141744-2715
