Spanish La Liga
BarcelonaBarcelona2Ath BilbaoAthletic Bilbao1

Barcelona 2-1 Athletic Bilbao: Lionel Messi scores 650th Barca goal in win

Last updated on .From the section European Football

Lionel Messi
Lionel Messi is the top scorer in the history of Barcelona and La Liga

Lionel Messi scored his 650th goal for Barcelona with a wonderful free-kick as they beat Athletic Bilbao to move up to second in La Liga.

Athletic had a five-man wall, a player lying behind the wall and another on the line but Messi still managed to curl the ball into the top corner - his 49th free-kick goal for the club.

Athletic were level when Jordi Alba turned a cross into his own net.

But Antoine Griezmann slammed in the winner from Oscar Mingueza's pass.

Barcelona move above Real Madrid on goal difference, but the rivals both sit 10 points behind Atletico Madrid - who have a game in hand on both sides and who defeated Cadiz earlier in the day.

Ronald Koeman's side seem to be over their dreadful start to the season with eight wins and two draws in their past 10 La Liga games.

Barcelona's day ended better than it started, with the club denying leaking details of Messi's contract to El Mundo.

The club plan legal action after the Spanish newspaper published details of his £492m contract.

Line-ups

Barcelona

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1ter Stegen
  • 28Mingueza
  • 4Araujo
  • 23Umtiti
  • 18AlbaBooked at 50mins
  • 8PjanicSubstituted forRobertoat 67'minutes
  • 21de JongBooked at 47mins
  • 11DembéléSubstituted forBraithwaiteat 87'minutes
  • 16González
  • 7GriezmannSubstituted forLengletat 84'minutes
  • 10Messi

Substitutes

  • 9Braithwaite
  • 12Puig
  • 13Murara Neto
  • 15Lenglet
  • 17Machado Trincão
  • 19Fernandes Siqueira
  • 20Roberto
  • 24Firpo
  • 27Kourouma Kourouma
  • 29De la Fuente
  • 36Tenas

Ath Bilbao

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Simón
  • 21CapaBooked at 77minsSubstituted forLekueat 84'minutes
  • 5ÁlvarezBooked at 39mins
  • 4Martínez
  • 17Berchiche
  • 18De MarcosSubstituted forBerenguer Remiroat 67'minutes
  • 14García Carrillo
  • 27VencedorSubstituted forVesgaat 66'minutes
  • 10Muniain
  • 22GarcíaBooked at 32mins
  • 9WilliamsSubstituted forVillalibreat 84'minutes

Substitutes

  • 2Morcillo
  • 3Núñez
  • 6Vesga
  • 7Gómez
  • 8López
  • 11Córdoba
  • 12Berenguer Remiro
  • 13Ezkieta
  • 15Lekue
  • 16Sancet
  • 20Villalibre
Referee:
Antonio Miguel Mateu Lahoz

Match Stats

Home TeamBarcelonaAway TeamAth Bilbao
Possession
Home59%
Away41%
Shots
Home12
Away7
Shots on Target
Home6
Away2
Corners
Home7
Away3
Fouls
Home12
Away20

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Barcelona 2, Athletic Club 1.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Barcelona 2, Athletic Club 1.

  3. Post update

    Attempt saved. Jordi Alba (Barcelona) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Lionel Messi.

  4. Post update

    Martin Braithwaite (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  5. Post update

    Foul by Íñigo Martínez (Athletic Club).

  6. Post update

    Lionel Messi (Barcelona) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  7. Post update

    Foul by Mikel Vesga (Athletic Club).

  8. Post update

    Lionel Messi (Barcelona) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  9. Post update

    Foul by Íñigo Lekue (Athletic Club).

  10. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Yeray Álvarez (Athletic Club) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Raúl García.

  11. Post update

    Corner, Athletic Club. Conceded by Marc-André ter Stegen.

  12. Post update

    Attempt saved. Raúl García (Athletic Club) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Iker Muniain.

  13. Substitution

    Substitution, Barcelona. Martin Braithwaite replaces Ousmane Dembélé.

  14. Substitution

    Substitution, Barcelona. Clément Lenglet replaces Antoine Griezmann.

  15. Substitution

    Substitution, Athletic Club. Íñigo Lekue replaces Ander Capa.

  16. Substitution

    Substitution, Athletic Club. Asier Villalibre replaces Iñaki Williams.

  17. Post update

    Antoine Griezmann (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  18. Post update

    Foul by Iker Muniain (Athletic Club).

  19. Post update

    Corner, Athletic Club. Conceded by Ousmane Dembélé.

  20. Post update

    Offside, Athletic Club. Raúl García tries a through ball, but Iñaki Williams is caught offside.

Page 1 of 6
Navigate to the last page
Sunday 31st January 2021

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Atl Madrid19162140103050
2Barcelona20124441182340
3Real Madrid20124435181740
4Sevilla20123528161239
5Villarreal2181122920935
6Real Sociedad2188532191332
7Granada218582434-1029
8Real Betis208392634-827
9Levante206862929026
10Celta Vigo216782431-725
11Ath Bilbao2073102725224
12Getafe206681723-624
13Cádiz216691931-1224
14Valencia215882729-223
15Eibar214891723-620
16Real Valladolid214892132-1120
17Osasuna204791929-1019
18Alavés2147101829-1119
19Elche193881626-1017
20Huesca2121091730-1316
View full Spanish La Liga table

