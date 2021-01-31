Last updated on .From the section Irish

Thomas Maguire celebrates his goal in Cliftonville's win over Ballymena in last January's Co Antrim Shield final

Cliftonville winger Thomas Maguire has joined Warrenpoint Town on loan until the end of the season.

The 21-year-old signed for the Reds in 2018 after starting out at Rotherham United Youth Academy.

Maguire netted the first of two injury-time goals as Cliftonville beat Ballymena United in a thrilling Co Antrim Shield final last January.

He played under Warrenpoint boss Barry Gray when he was manager at the Solitude club.