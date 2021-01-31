Last updated on .From the section Plymouth

Sam Woods is a regular in Palace’s under-23 side and has appeared for the first team in the FA Cup and Carabao Cup

Plymouth Argyle have signed Crystal Palace defender Sam Woods on loan for the rest of the season.

The centre-back, 22, came through the Eagles' academy and made his first-team debut against Middlesbrough in the Carabao Cup in 2018.

Woods made three appearances on loan at Hamilton Academical in the Scottish Premiership last season.

"Sam comes highly recommended to us. I feel he is a very good addition to the group," said manager Ryan Lowe.

The Pilgrims boss added that he had spoken to Palace defender Scott Dann before making a move for Woods.

"Scott Dann, who I know quite well, gave us a great reference on Sam, he could not speak highly enough of him," added Lowe.

"He's well thought of at Crystal Palace. Sam is excited by the opportunity of joining Argyle, he provides quality and competition for places."

