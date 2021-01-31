Last updated on .From the section Leicester

Gray joined Leicester City from Birmingham City in January 2016

Bayer Leverkusen have announced the signing of English winger Demarai Gray from Leicester City.

The 24-year-old's deal with the Foxes ran out in the summer and the German club say external-link he has signed a contract until 30 June 2022 with them.

Gray made 133 appearances for Leicester in the Premier League, scoring 10 goals.

He said the move was a "great opportunity to gain new experience abroad at a very attractive club".

"I can, and I would like to, develop here and be successful with this attractive team," added Gray.

He only made two appearances for the Foxes this season, with one coming in the Premier League and the other in the EFL Cup.

"Thanks to his experience in the Premier League, Demarai is a player who can help us straightaway," said Bayer Leverkusen's sporting director Simon Rolfes.

"He is a tricky, very fast and penetrating winger who will give our attacking game an additional boost."

