Corie Andrews: AFC Wimbledon sign forward from non-league Kingstonian
AFC Wimbledon have signed forward Corie Andrews from Isthmian League Premier Division side Kingstonian.
The 23-year-old has impressed for the non-league side, scoring nine goals in 11 appearances prior to the suspension of their 2020-21 campaign.
Andrews spent a decade at Crystal Palace's academy and was given a professional contract by them, aged 17.
"What a fantastic opportunity he has been given," said Dons interim manager Mark Robinson.
"I look forward to seeing how he attacks the opportunity to forge a career at our club."
Andrews had loan spells at Margate, Kingstonian and Whyteleafe before returning to the Ks in July, and scored a hat-trick in his final competitive appearance for the club in a 3-1 win over Haringey Borough.
Details of his contract with Wimbledon, or any fee in the deal, have not been disclosed.
