A loan move to Derby would be the first of Teden Mengi's career

Derby County are set to sign Manchester United youngster Teden Mengi on loan for the remainder of the season.

Rams boss Wayne Rooney has been unable to make new signings because of the protracted nature of an impending takeover of the Championship club.

However, he has now been given the go-ahead to sign the highly-rated 18-year-old defender.

The deal is not completed yet but is expected to go through before Monday's deadline.

Mengi made his senior debut as a substitute in United's Europa League last-16 tie with Austrian club LASK in August.

This season he has played in three Papa John's Trophy games but has not made a senior appearance.