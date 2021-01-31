Last updated on .From the section Liverpool

Preston are 11th in the Championship, six points off the play-off places

Liverpool have made an approach to sign Preston's Ben Davies as they look to find a solution for their central defensive crisis.

Jurgen Klopp named his 12th different centre-half partnership in 21 Premier League games at West Ham with Jordan Henderson alongside Nathaniel Phillips.

Joel Matip has joined Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez on the injury list.

And Fabinho, who has dropped back from midfield for most of the season, was also ruled out at London Stadium.

Davies, 25, came through Preston's youth system and has had spells on loan with York, Southport and Newport.

He has made 19 appearances for Preston this season and completed the full 90 minutes in Saturday's defeat at Sheffield Wednesday.