Celtic hope to complete a loan deal for Everton defender Jonjoe Kenny before the close of the transfer window.

Manager Neil Lennon is interested in the 23-year-old Merseysider to replace Jeremie Frimpong, who this week signed for Bundesliga side Bayer Leverkusen.

Kenny, who has been a peripheral figure at Everton since returning from a loan spell at Schalke in Germany, has also been linked with Burnley.

The Merseysider has made just eight top-team appearances this season.

Everton manager Carlo Ancelotti has preferred veteran captain Seamus Coleman and Mason Holgate ahead of Kenny in his accustomed right-flank role this season.

Celtic are currently 23 points behind Scottish Premiership leaders Rangers with two games in hand following Saturday's 2-1 defeat at home to St Mirren.