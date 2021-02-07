Leeds United v Crystal Palace

Last updated on .From the section Premier League

TEAM NEWS

Leeds pair Rodrigo and Ian Poveda are set to miss the next few weeks because of respective groin and ankle problems.

Defender Gaetano Berardi will return to training on Monday after seven months out with a knee injury.

Crystal Palace top scorer Wilfried Zaha sustained a hamstring injury at Newcastle and has been ruled out.

James McArthur and Joel Ward both face fitness tests over the weekend, but January signing Jean-Philippe Mateta is available and could make his debut.

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

Leeds are always a good watch but they will have to do better on their new pitch external-link than they did against Everton.

I heard it being described afterwards as 'looking like it had been treated with olive oil', which I thought was a great line - but as Leeds manager Marcelo Bielsa said, his players were slipping and Everton's weren't.

Leeds don't seem able to defend at the best of times but what might help them get a clean sheet this time is that Crystal Palace forward Wilfried Zaha is out with a hamstring injury.

Palace will play on the break like they usually do but, without Zaha, they just don't carry the same threat.

Prediction: 2-0

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Crystal Palace have lost on each of their past five trips to Elland Road in all competitions.

The Eagles are looking to complete a first league double over Leeds since the 1985-86 season.

The home side has won eight of the past 10 meetings in all competitions, with the other two games drawn.

Leeds United

Leeds have lost four of their past six fixtures in all competitions, winning the other two.

The Whites are in danger of losing three consecutive home league games for the first time since October 2017.

They have failed to keep a clean sheet in any of their six competitive matches so far this calendar year.

All three of Leeds' home wins have been against sides below them in the table.

There have been 74 goals scored in Leeds' 21 Premier League fixtures - an average of 3.52 per match.

Leeds have lost both of their Monday league games this term, with both coming at home.

Patrick Bamford has contributed to 16 goals in 21 Premier League appearances for Leeds, scoring 11 and setting up five.

Raphinha has contributed to four goals in his last three league games, with two goals and two assists.

