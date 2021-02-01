Last updated on .From the section Hibernian

Stevie Mallan (right) has scored four goals this season for Hibs

Hibernian midfielder Stevie Mallan is having a medical in Turkey ahead of a proposed loan move to Super Lig club Yeni Malatyaspor.

It would include an option for a permanent transfer if all parties agree at the end of the season.

Mallan has made nine starts and 11 substitute appearances for the Scottish Premiership side this campaign.

But head coach Jack Ross has admitted that the 24-year-old is looking for more regular first-team football.

Malatyaspor have renewed their interest after Ross suggested at the weekend that the deal for the midfielder, who signed from Barnsley on a four-year contract in 2018, had fallen through.

The side from the eastern region of Turkey, managed by Hamza Hamzaoglu, currently lie 10th of the 21-team top flight.