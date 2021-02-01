Last updated on .From the section Everton

Jonas Lossl spent the second half of the 2019-20 season on loan at former club Huddersfield

Danish goalkeeper Jonas Lossl has left Everton to return to former club Midtjylland.

The 32-year-old did not make an appearance for the Toffees after arriving in 2019 from Huddersfield, where he returned on loan for the second half of last season.

Lossl, who has one international cap, started his career at Danish Superliga side Midtjylland.

He made more than 100 appearances for the club following his debut in 2010.