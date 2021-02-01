Last updated on .From the section Norwich

Orjan Nyland, who left Aston Villa in October, has been capped 28 times by Norway

Norwich City have signed former Aston Villa goalkeeper Orjan Nyland:

Daniel Farke's Championship leaders have brought in the 30-year-old Norwegian as a free agent on a short-term deal for the rest of the season.

Nyland was part of the Villa side that won promotion to the Premier League in 2018-19, making a total of 36 appearances in his two seasons there.

"I've had a lot of offers, but when Norwich came along, it felt like the right thing to do," he said.

"I had good talks with the manager and the goalkeeper coach, as well as the sporting director, so it was an easy choice really.

City head coach Daniel Farke said: "Orjan has proved he can play at both Championship and Premier League level, as well as in the Bundesliga in Germany

"We are totally happy to have Tim Krul and Daniel Barden both available for selection, but we got the feeling that because we are in such a good position in the league we wanted to add some depth."

