Jonathan Woodgate was replaced by Neil Warnock as Middlesbrough head coach in June

Jonathan Woodgate has been appointed Bournemouth first-team coach following the departure of Graeme Jones.

Woodgate, 41, was sacked as Middlesbrough head coach in June after less than a season in charge.

The former Tottenham, Real Madrid and England centre-back joins the Cherries following Jones' decision to join Newcastle United last month.

He has agreed a deal until the end of the season with the Cherries and will work under boss Jason Tindall.

Woodgate is expected be on the bench for Tuesday's visit of Sheffield Wednesday.