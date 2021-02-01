Jonathan Woodgate: Bournemouth bring in former Middlesbrough manager as coach
Last updated on .From the section Bournemouth
Jonathan Woodgate has been appointed Bournemouth first-team coach following the departure of Graeme Jones.
Woodgate, 41, was sacked as Middlesbrough head coach in June after less than a season in charge.
The former Tottenham, Real Madrid and England centre-back joins the Cherries following Jones' decision to join Newcastle United last month.
He has agreed a deal until the end of the season with the Cherries and will work under boss Jason Tindall.
Woodgate is expected be on the bench for Tuesday's visit of Sheffield Wednesday.