Watford

Domingos Quina scored in Watford's 4-1 home win against Preston in November

Watford midfielder Domingos Quina has agreed to join Spanish club Granada on loan until the end of the season.

The 21-year-old has been out of action since mid-December with a hamstring injury, making his last appearance in a 1-0 win at Birmingham City.

Quina has made 37 appearances for the Hornets, scoring three goals since joining from West Ham in August 2018.

The Portuguese player's only goal this season for Watford came in a 4-1 home win against Preston in November.

