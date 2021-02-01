Last updated on .From the section Burton Albion

Terry Taylor (left) played four games for Wolves in the EFL Trophy, but made only one senior appearance

Burton Albion have signed teenage midfielder Terry Taylor from Wolves for an undisclosed fee.

Taylor, 19, has signed a two-and-a-half-year deal with the Brewers after spending the first half of this season on loan in League Two at Grimsby.

The Ayrshire-born Wales Under-21 international began his career with Aberdeen before moving to Premier League Wolves in 2017.

He has spent the last three years in the Wolves Academy.

He made four appearances for Wolves Under-23s in the EFL Trophy last season as well as making his senior debut against Aston Villa in the Carabao Cup - and has made 14 appearances for Grimsby this season.

Burton manager Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink has made seven new signings since returning to the club on 1 January.

Last week's arrival of Tom Hamer and Jonny Smith followed the earlier January signings of Wycombe striker Josh Parker, QPR goalkeeper Dillon Barnes and two loanees, Blackburn Rovers centre-back Hayden Carter and Oxford United midfielder Sean Clare.

The Brewers sit bottom of League Two, five points behind 23rd-placed Wigan Athletic - and seven adrift of safety.

