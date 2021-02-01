Last updated on .From the section Brentford

Winston Reid was most recently on loan at MLS club Sporting Kansas City

West Ham United centre-back Winston Reid has joined Brentford on loan for the rest of the season.

New Zealand international Reid, 32, could make his Bees debut against Bristol City on Wednesday.

"With his quality, personality and experience, we know he will do a great job for us over the next few months," Brentford head coach Thomas Frank said.

Reid will provide cover for Pontus Jansson, who is set to be out for six weeks following ankle surgery.

Brentford are currently third in the Championship and on an unbeaten run of 18 league matches after their 7-2 home win against Wycombe on Saturday.

Reid has not played for West Ham since March 2018 and recently returned from a loan spell at Sporting Kansas City in Major League Soccer where he made 12 appearances during their run to the play-offs.

