Lenell John-Lewis scored 13 goals this season for Hereford, before the National League season was paused

Grimsby Town have re-signed striker Lenell John-Lewis on a one-and-a-half year deal from non-league Hereford, for an undisclosed fee.

The Bulls said uncertainty around the return of National League North had a bearing on their decision to allow the forward to return to make the move.

John-Lewis, 31, scored 26 goals in 101 games during his first spell, and is reunited with boss Paul Hurst.

"I played under the gaffer a couple of times already now," John-Lewis said. external-link

He told the club website: "When I know there's interest there from him, it's a no-brainer for me he always seems to get the best out of me."

John-Lewis played under Hurst at both Grimsby and Shrewsbury, and also spent time at Lincoln, Bury and Newport in amassing 54 goals in 377 league and cup appearances.

