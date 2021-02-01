Yann Songo'o's sending off was for foul and abusive language, it was reported from Saturday's game

The Football Association is to investigate an alleged homophobic comment made during Saturday's game between Morecambe and Tranmere.

Morecambe's Yann Songo'o was sent off for using foul and abusive language by referee Paul Howard during his side's 1-0 League Two defeat.

Should he be charged, Songo'o could face a six to 12-game ban for an aggravated breach of rule E3.

Morecambe have been contacted by BBC Sport but are yet to comment.

Under the FA's disciplinary guidelines, rule E3 states any participants "shall at all times act in the best interests of the game and shall not act in any manner which is improper or brings the game into disrepute or use any one, or a combination of, violent conduct, serious foul play, threatening, abusive, indecent or insulting words or behaviour".

Rover & Out, an LGBT fan group connected to Tranmere, tweeted on Sunday: "We stand side by side with our club and with players and football fans in showing zero tolerance for homophobia, biphobia, transphobia and other forms of discrimination on the pitch, in the stands and everywhere.

"We are proud of our players' response in immediately recognising the language was unacceptable. We would like to thank the referee, who acted swiftly to remove the player from the pitch and will be contacting him to express our gratitude for his decisive action.

"We will be writing to Morecambe FC to raise our concerns that this incident took place and request information on what they will be doing to avoid such conduct in future."

Kick It Out said it supported Rover & Out's statement and added: "There is no place for homophobic language in football. It is damaging and hurtful. As role models, players in particular should be mindful of the impact of their words."