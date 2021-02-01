Last updated on .From the section Blackburn

Harry Pickering made his debut for Crewe in April 2017, and has since played 146 games in total

Blackburn Rovers have signed Crewe Alexandra defender Harry Pickering on four-and-a-half year deal, for an undisclosed fee.

The 22-year-old will remain with the Alex for the rest of the season under the terms of the deal.

He has four goals in 25 appearances for Crewe this season, and 10 in total from 148 matches in his career.

Pickering is Rovers' second January signing, following defender Jarrad Branthwaite's loan from Everton.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.