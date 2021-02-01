Last updated on .From the section Watford

Dennis Bergkamp (left) and Mauricio Pochettino may be making a few visits to Vicarage Road in future seasons

Dennis Bergkamp and Mauricio Pochettino: two names synonymous with the opposing sides of north London's footballing rivalry.

But in 2021, their respective sons hope to take a step towards becoming future stars on the outskirts of the capital at Watford.

While the Hornets look to make an immediate return to the Premier League, their talent production line is also being bolstered with some eye-catching additions.

Mitchel Bergkamp, 22, son of Ajax, Arsenal and Netherlands striker Dennis, put pen to paper on a six-month contract with Watford's under-23s less than 24 hours after Maurizio, 19, son of former Southampton and Tottenham manager signed from Spurs.

Attacking midfielder Mitchel and winger Maurizio may have to wait a while for their senior debuts at Vicarage Road, but Bergkamp junior already sounds like someone we've witnessed before in England.

"An attacking midfielder, a No.10 who likes to keep possession, create chances and score goals," is how he described himself as his arrival was announced on the Watford website.

Dennis scored 87 goals in his 315 appearances for Arsenal between 1996 and 2006, including some of the Premier League's most memorable strikes.

"It's just my name and I'm my own player and hopefully I can leave my own legacy," Mitchel added.

Maurizio Pochettino joined Tottenham Hotspur's academy in 2017

Pochettino, meanwhile, departed Tottenham more than a year after his father's managerial tenure at the club came to a conclusion.

A solitary substitute appearance against Gillingham in the EFL Trophy in October 2019 for their under-21 side was the sum of Maurizio's Tottenham playing career.

The Barcelona-born Argentine will hope to launch his career to the next level in Hertfordshire potentially alongside a future Flying Dutchman.