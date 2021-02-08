Last updated on .From the section FA Cup

FA Cup fifth round Dates: 9-11 February Coverage: Manchester United v West Ham (19:30 GMT kick-off) live on BBC One, Red Button, iPlayer and BBC Sport website on Tuesday, 9 February; Sheffield United v Bristol City (19:30 kick-off) live on the Red Button, iPlayer and BBC Sport website on Wednesday, 10 February, plus Barnsley v Chelsea (20:00 kick-off) live on BBC One, Red Button, iPlayer and BBC Sport website on Thursday, 11 February

After 737 clubs entered the 2020-21 FA Cup, the competition is down to the last-16 stage with all eight fifth-round ties taking place across three nights this week.

Manchester United, Chelsea and Manchester City, who have all won the competition in the past five seasons, remain but holders Arsenal were knocked out in the last round.

Barnsley, 12th in the Championship, are the lowest-ranked club left and host eight-time winners Chelsea in Thomas Tuchel's first FA Cup tie as Blues boss.

Three of the eight ties - Manchester United v West Ham, Bristol City's visit to Sheffield United and Barnsley v Chelsea - are live to watch on the BBC.

Who's still in, where will the shocks be and how can you watch?

How to follow on the BBC

Live coverage of Manchester United's tie with West Ham on Tuesday starts on BBC One at 19:00 GMT, with kick-off at 19:30.

Wednesday's game between Sheffield United and Bristol City (19:30) is live on the BBC iPlayer and BBC Sport website, while BBC One's coverage of Barnsley against Chelsea on Thursday starts at 19:30.

BBC Radio 5 Live has live commentary of Burnley against Bournemouth on Tuesday from 17:15 and Everton against Tottenham on Wednesday from 20:15.

Both of Thursday's ties between Wolves and Southampton from 17:15 and Barnsley against Chelsea from 19:30 are also on 5 Live.

5 Live Sports Extra will have commentary of Swansea against Manchester City on Wednesday from 17:25, as well as Leicester v Brighton from 19:30 on the same night.

There will be goal clips and live text updates of all eight ties on the BBC Sport website.

Full TV schedule for FA Cup fifth round Tuesday, 9 February (all times GMT) Burnley v Bournemouth (17:30) - BT Sport 1 Manchester United v West Ham United (19:30) - BBC One, BBC iPlayer and BBC Sport website Wednesday, 10 February Swansea City v Manchester City (17:30) - BT Sport 1 Sheffield United v Bristol City (19:30) - BBC iPlayer and BBC Sport website Leicester City v Brighton & Hove Albion (19:30) - BT Sport 2 Everton v Tottenham Hotspur (20:15) - BT Sport 1 Thursday, 11 February Wolverhampton Wanderers v Southampton (17:30) - BT Sport 1 Barnsley v Chelsea (20:00) - BBC One, BBC iPlayer and BBC Sport website

Why are ties being played in midweek?

All eight fifth-round ties are being played across Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday instead of a single weekend.

Last season, they were also played in midweek external-link to alleviate fixture congestion and facilitate the Premier League's winter break.

With the 2020-21 season starting later than usual because of the coronavirus pandemic, there is no mid-season break this time but this week's last-16 ties will also be played to a conclusion with no replays.

It means remaining teams will be able to fulfil weekend league fixtures.

Wolves host Southampton at Molineux on Thursday, with the two teams meeting again three days later in the Premier League at St Mary's Stadium.

Any ties level after 90 minutes will have an additional 30 minutes extra time and, if necessary, penalties to determine a winner on the night.

Each team can name nine substitutes and five can be used at three separate times during the games.

Where could the shocks be?

There are four non-Premier League clubs left in the FA Cup - all from the Championship.

Swansea City, who are third in English football's second tier, entertain Premier League leaders Manchester City in the competition for the second time in three seasons on Wednesday.

The Swans led Pep Guardiola's side 2-0 in the quarter-final in 2018-19 before City scored three times in the final 21 minutes on their way to winning the competition and completing a domestic treble.

Bristol City will reach the quarter-finals for the first time since 1973-74 if they win at Premier League bottom side Sheffield United on Wednesday.

City are 10th in the Championship, effectively seven points off a play-off spot because of their goal difference after losing their past three league games.

Swansea boss Steve Cooper (left) took over from Graham Potter in June 2019, Barnsley boss Valerien Ismael won two Bundesliga titles as a player with Werder Bremen and Bayern Munich and Bristol City appointed Dean Holden (right) as head coach in August 2020

Barnsley boss Valerien Ismael won the Bundesliga as a player at Werder Bremen and Bayern Munich and the French ex-Crystal Palace defender is looking forward to testing himself against former Borussia Dortmund boss Tuchel when Chelsea visit Oakwell.

Thursday's tie will be the second time this season the teams have met, Kai Havertz's hat-trick helping Chelsea to a 6-0 win over the Tykes in the Carabao Cup third round in September.

Bournemouth are managerless going into their tie at Burnley after sacking Jason Tindall, who was in charge for just six months.

The Cherries, sixth in the Championship, won at Turf Moor in the Premier League in May 2018 but have lost the past four meetings with the Clarets.

Elsewhere, there are four all-Premier League clashes.

In addition to Wolves against Southampton, David Moyes returns to Old Trafford when West Ham take on Manchester United, who he managed between May 2013-April 2014, on Tuesday.

Leicester City will reach the quarter-finals for the second successive season if they beat Brighton at King Power Stadium on Wednesday, while Carlo Ancelotti and Jose Mourinho - who have five Champions League triumphs between them as managers - go head to head when Everton host Tottenham on the same night.

When's the draw for the quarter-finals?

The sixth round is scheduled to take place across the weekend of 20-21 March.

The draw will take place before Barnsley's tie with Chelsea on Thursday, which kicks off at 20:00 GMT.