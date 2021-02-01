Last updated on .From the section European Football

Sami Khedira was under contract at Juventus until the end of the season

Juventus midfielder Sami Khedira has completed a permanent move to Bundesliga side Hertha Berlin.

Khedira, 34, helped Juve win five successive Serie A titles during five-and-a-half-years in Italy.

But he has not featured this season and returns to club football in Germany 11 years after leaving Stuttgart for Real Madrid.

In February 2019 Khedira had treatment for an irregular heartbeat before successfully returning to action.

"Hertha put in a lot of effort to sign me, for which I am very grateful," said Khedira in a statement external-link on the club website.

Hertha have not revealed any details of the contract.

Khedira helped Germany win the 2014 World Cup two months after winning the Champions League with Real Madrid.

Hertha lost 3-1 at Eintracht Frankfurt on Saturday and are 15th in the Bundesliga table.