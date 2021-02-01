Last updated on .From the section Cardiff

Robert Glatzel's three goals this season came during a run of five games in December 2020

Cardiff City striker Robert Glatzel is set to join Bundesliga club Mainz on loan for the rest of the season.

Glatzel is travelling to his homeland for a medical as the clubs look to conclude the deal ahead of the 17:00 GMT transfer deadline in Germany.

Glatzel joined Cardiff from Heidenheim in July 2019 for a fee of £5.5m.

The 27-year-old has made 51 League appearances for the Welsh club but has been restricted to just eight Championship starts this season.

Glatzel has scored three goals this term having netted eight times in his debut campaign in English football.

The form of Wales international forward Kieffer Moore, who is Cardiff's leading scorer with 10 goals, has limited Glatzel's opportunities in 2020-21.