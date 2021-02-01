Last updated on .From the section Newcastle

DeAndre Yedline has made 10 appearances in all competitions this season

Newcastle full-back DeAndre Yedlin is set to join Turkish side Galatasaray in a deadline-day move.

Magpies manager Steve Bruce said the 27-year-old American was surplus to requirements given he already has two other right-backs at the club and is looking to change formations.

Yedlin, who recently overcame a work permit issue, joined Newcastle on a five-year deal in 2016.

He has made six Premier League appearances this season.

Bruce said: "Quite simply we have had three right-backs at the club now and DeAndre is suited to wing-back. It’s been no secret that we have made changes to a back four.

"I want to wish him best of luck playing in Turkey for a huge club like Galatasaray. He's a great professional, and a great lad.

“Sometimes you have to let one out to bring somebody in so it could be a busy day for us."