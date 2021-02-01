Last updated on .From the section Birmingham

Birmingham City have signed Manchester City teenager Keyendrah Simmonds on a two-and-a-half-year contract.

The 19-year old striker has agreed a deal until 2023 and is the Championship strugglers' third signing of the January transfer window.

His arrival follows those of Aberdeen striker Sam Cosgrove and West Brom midfielder Rekeem Harper.

Aitor Karanka's Blues are 20th in the table, four points from safety, as they try to avoid a srop to the third tier.

Simmonds, a former England Under-15s international, has netted 23 goals for Manchester City in two seasons at Under-18 level - plus a late equaliser for their Under-21s in a 1-1 EFL Trophy draw at Lincoln in November.

Birmingham have not revealed whether there was a fee involved n the deal.

