Last updated on .From the section Leyton Orient

Tristan Abrahams was booked in a defeat by Leyton Orient in December

Leyton Orient have agreed a loan deal with Newport County for striker Tristan Abrahams until the end of the season.

Abrahams, 22, has scored eight goals in 28 appearances in all competitions for the Exiles this season.

He returns to the club where he graduated through the academy before joining Norwich City in August 2017.

"I know a lot of the boys here and it was an easy decision to come back," said Abrahams, who will be available for Tuesday's match at Crawley.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.