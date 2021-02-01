Last updated on .From the section Ipswich

Troy Parrott's last appearance for Millwall came in the FA Cup fourth round defeat by Bristol City

Ipswich Town have agreed a loan deal for Tottenham Hotspur striker Troy Parrott until the end of the season.

Parrott, 18, made 14 appearances while on loan at Millwall earlier this season before being recalled by Spurs.

The Republic of Ireland international could make his Town debut against Blackpool on Saturday.

Parrott's last appearance for Spurs came off the substitutes bench in an FA Cup fifth round defeat by Norwich City on penalties in March.

