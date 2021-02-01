McMenamin is beginning his second spell at Glentoran

Glentoran manager Mick McDermott believes Conor McMenamin will prove a significant addition to his squad after his arrival from Cliftonville.

McMenamin signed for the Glens as part of a deal which saw striker Paul O'Neill move in the opposite direction.

"He's a player who in my time in the league has always performed really well against us," said McDermott.

"We've tracked him over that period and he has performed consistently. We're delighted to have him on board."

McMenamin is beginning his second spell with the east Belfast outfit, the Glens having seen off interest from other clubs, one of whom is understood to have been Larne, to secure his signature.

"Conor was looking for full-time football and I know at least one other club was matching his requirements in terms of the financial package," added McDermott.

"We met the financial package and the requirement for full-time football. It was basically a swap deal for Paul O'Neill with some cash on top of that. Both players were happy with the deal.

"We are disappointed to lose Paul but he was looking to play more regularly as a centre forward where he believes his future is.

"Paul was happy with the move but we're not happy that he's gone - we tried to keep him and there was no pressure on Paul to go.

"He's a class act, I've enjoyed working with him and we have parted on good terms. He knows he'll always be welcome back at the Oval."

McDermott continues to emphasise that restoring the fortunes of Glentoran to its former glory remains "a work in progress" but believes adding the likes of McDermott and Rhys Marshall, a January signing from Shamrock Rovers, represents a sign of their progression.

"Signing Rhys on the first day of the transfer window and Conor in the last is a sign of the times. This is a building project but we are showing that Glentoran is an attractive proposition again."