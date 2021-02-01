Last updated on .From the section Rochdale

Conor Shaughnessy began his career at Reading but left without making an appearance

Rochdale have signed Conor Shaughnessy on an 18-month deal, after Leeds United released the midfielder from his contract at Elland Road.

The 24-year-old joined Leeds on a development deal in 2016 after leaving Reading and he signed a professional deal a year later.

However, the Republic of Ireland under-21 international played just 15 first-team games, the most recent in 2018.

"There were a few clubs interested," Shaughnnessy told the Rochdale website.

"But I had a really good conversation with the manager here about the way he plays.

"I've watched a few games, seen the style of play, and it's really attractive football to me. It suits me as a player and how I like to play, so it was quite an easy decision."

Shaughnessy had loan spells at Burton Albion, Hearts and Mansfield Town during his time with Leeds.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.