Jonje Kenny has made eight Everton appearances this term

Celtic's proposed loan signing of Everton defender Jonjoe Kenny should be "signed and sealed" on Monday afternoon, says manager Neil Lennon.

The Celtic boss wants the 23-year-old right-back to replace Jeremie Frimpong, who last week joined Bayer Leverkusen.

Lennon also hopes to sign a central defender on loan with Tottenham's Japhet Tanganga a possible option.

The Scottish Premiership club appear to have missed out Preston's Ben Davies, who is expected to join Liverpool.

Meanwhile, Olivier Ntcham could leave Celtic before the transfer window closes, with the midfielder having been linked with Marseille in his French homeland.

Celtic are currently 23 points behind Scottish Premiership leaders Rangers with two games in hand following Saturday's 2-1 defeat at home by St Mirren.

Lennon has switched Kristoffer Ajer, who has been operating as a centre-half since his move from a midfield role, to cover at right-back in recent games.

Kenny, who has been a peripheral figure at Everton since returning from a loan spell at Schalke 04 in Germany, has also been linked with Burnley and has made eight top-team appearances this season.

Everton manager Carlo Ancelotti has preferred veteran captain Seamus Coleman and Mason Holgate ahead of Kenny in his accustomed right-flank role this season.

"He is a player I've liked for a while," Lennon said of former England Under-21 player Kenny, adding he is "itching to play" and would go straight into the squad for tomorrow's match against Kilmarnock if the deal goes through before the midnight transfer deadline.

Lennon revealed it was a "blow" to be "gazumped" by Liverpool for the signing of left-sided defender Davies, adding the move to Anfield will be "financially rewarding".