Joe Grayson has not made any appearances for Blackburn Rovers this season

Oxford United have agreed a loan move for Blackburn Rovers defender Joe Grayson until the end of the season.

The 21-year old, son of newly-appointed Fleetwood Town manager Simon, is out of contract at Rovers in the summer.

He can play at left-back or centre-back and joins a club on a run of seven consecutive wins in League One.

"A huge reason I chose Oxford is I think the style of football the manager plays will really suit me," Grayson told BBC Radio Oxford.

