Neil Lennon (right, pictured with Peter Lawwell) agreed a 12-month rolling contract in 2019

Neil Lennon says he has no plans to follow chief executive Peter Lawwell in leaving Celtic this summer.

Celtic announced on Friday Lawwell would retire this summer, with Scottish Rugby's Dominic McKay taking over.

Lennon, 49, is in his second spell as Celtic manager and signed a 12-month rolling contract in 2019. His side are 23 points behind Scottish Premiership leaders Rangers.

"Why would it be my intention to go?" Lennon said.

"Peter's decision has got nothing to do with my position at all, or my coaches or any of the players. So I don't understand the context of the question at all."

Defending champions Celtic dropped points in the Premiership for the 10th time this season on Saturday as St Mirren left Glasgow with a 2-1 win, their first at Celtic Park since 1990.

Celtic have two games in hand over Rangers and both sides have midweek games, Lennon's men visiting managerless Kilmarnock on Tuesday and Steven Gerrard's Ibrox side at home to St Johnstone on Wednesday.

And Lennon, who has club captain Scott Brown free from suspension, is urging his players to rediscover "their professional pride".

"I was really disappointed in them at the weekend - there is no point in hiding away from that," he added.

"It is simply not up to the standards we ask of them or we believe they can produce."