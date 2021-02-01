Last updated on .From the section Colchester

Brendan Wiredu last played for Charlton in January 2020

Colchester United have re-signed Charlton midfielder Brendan Wiredu and Frank Nouble has also returned to the club on loan from Plymouth Argyle.

Wiredu, 21, rejoins the U's having made 10 appearances on loan between September and November 2019.

He has signed for an undisclosed fee on a contract until the summer of 2022.

Striker Nouble, 29, helped Colchester reach the League Two play-offs last term before joining Argyle and has returned for the rest of the season.

