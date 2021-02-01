Last updated on .From the section Bradford

Charles Vernam began his career at Derby but only played one game for the senior side

Bradford City have signed forward Charles Vernam from Burton Albion on an 18-month deal, for an undisclosed fee.

The 24-year-old has scored two goals in 16 games for the struggling Brewers this season, following his move from Grimsby Town last July.

Vernam came through Derby's academy but only made one first-team appearance, before spells at Icelandic side IBV, Chorley and Coventry City.

"It is great to have got the move sorted," Vernam said.

"As soon as I heard of the interest from Bradford City, I knew where I needed to be.

"I remember playing here last season for Grimsby, and the stadium was pretty much full. You do not forget those sorts of moments, and I want to be able to experience that kind of an atmosphere again."

Meanwhile, the Bantams have released Tyler French and Dylan Mottley-Henry, to allow them to find other clubs.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.