Coventry-born Dior Angus scored 19 goals in 73 games for Barrow

Wrexham have signed striker Dior Angus on a free transfer from Barrow on an 18-month deal.

The 27-year-old began his career with Solihull Moors and has also played for Kidderminster Harriers, Daventry Town, Stratford Town, Redditch United and Port Vale.

Angus scored 12 goals as Barrow secured promotion to the Football League last season.

"I'd like to think I can bring pace and goals to this team, hopefully." Angus said.

"The Racecourse is always one of those where, as a visiting player, you are excited to come here so it's exciting to now be able to play here as a Wrexham player."