There was a midfield battle between these two cult heroes at Anfield in 2003 - can you name them?

This is a stat you may find hard to believe...

Manchester City have not beaten Liverpool at Anfield in the Premier League since 2003.

The two sides go head to head again in another huge league game on Sunday, with Jurgen Klopp's Reds seven points behind Pep Guardiola's side in the race for the title, having played a game more.

Gerard Houllier was in charge of the home side and Kevin Keegan was in the opposition dugout 18 years ago, when City came from a goal down to secure a 2-1 victory on Merseyside.

There are eight minutes on the clock for you to have a go at naming the two starting XIs from that game in 2003.