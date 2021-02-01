Last updated on .From the section Rangers

Rangers' Alfredo Morelos will miss the next three matches after the club admitted his stamp on Hibernian's Ryan Porteous.

The striker was charged by the Scottish FA over the incident in the 1-0 win over Hibs on Wednesday, with Rangers given until Monday to appeal.

However, the Premiership leaders accepted the notice of complaint.

Morelos, who went on to score the winner at Easter Road, will not face St Johnstone, Hamilton and Kilmarnock.

The latest ban is the second time this season Rangers have accepted such a charge against the Colombian, who was cited for violent conduct against Dundee United in December.

"It's a red card; it's quite an easy one," Hibs boss Jack Ross told BBC Scotland in his post-match interview.

"We get the benefit of seeing it again but it's one that looks relatively straightforward in real time as well. It should have been seen and I'll just keep it at that."