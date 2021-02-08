Fifa Club World Cup: Name the Bayern Munich side who won the competition in 2013

Bayern Munich 2013
Bayern Munich won the 2013 Club World Cup, but can you remember who was involved?

European champions Bayern Munich play in the Fifa Club World Cup on Monday when they take on Al Ahly of Egypt in the semi-finals - and you can watch the action on BBC TV.

The BBC is showing every match on BBC iPlayer, the BBC Sport website and mobile app and BBC Red Button and this game starts at 18:00 GMT.

Bayern booked their slot in the competition by beating Paris St-Germain 1-0 in August's Champions League final in Lisbon.

The German side have already won the Club World Cup once, when they beat Morocco's Raja Casablanca 2-0 in the 2013 final.

But how good is your memory? Can you name Bayern's starting XI that day, as well as the three substitutes that came on and their manager?

You've got five minutes to get all 15 names and we have given you a clue for each one. Don't forget to share the results on social media afterwards. Good luck!

Can you name the Bayern Munich side that won the Fifa Club World Cup in 2013?

