Sheffield United's Kean Bryan (second right) scores but number 10 Billy Sharp (third right) makes contact with keeper David de Gea (obscured)

The match delegate for Manchester United's 2-1 loss to Sheffield United said the hosts were on the wrong end of two key decisions, manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer revealed on Monday.

Solskjaer believes the outcome could have been different had Kean Bryan's opener been ruled out before Anthony Martial had an equaliser disallowed.

"I don't like to bring these up," the Norwegian boss said.

"Sometimes you're lucky with decisions, sometimes you're not."

The two contentious moments saw Billy Sharp push United goalkeeper David de Gea as Bryan scored, while defender Harry Maguire was ruled to have fouled opposition goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale before Martial found the net.

Who are Premier League match delegates? They are former players and managers who assess the accuracy and consistency of decision-making and how referees have managed the match.

Victory against the bottom side would have seen the Red Devils, who lie second in the table heading into Tuesday's match against Southampton, regain top spot from rivals Manchester City.

Solskjaer said: "I've got the delegates' report through from the ref and the two decisions were wrong.

"They've admitted that their goal should have been disallowed and ours should have stood and that is a big, big momentum changer for us.

"You're more likely when you go 1-0 up than 1-0 down that you can go on and maybe win that game."

The Premier League's VAR team looked at both incidents at the time and in both instances felt it was better to go with referee Peter Bankes' on-pitch decision.