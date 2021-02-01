West Bromwich Albion transfer news: Okay Yokuslu signs, loan agreed for Ainsley Maitland-Niles
West Brom have signed Celta Vigo midfielder Okay Yokuslu and agreed a deal for Arsenal utility player Ainsley Maitland-Niles.
Turkey midfielder Yokuslu, 26, joins the Baggies on loan until the end of the season and is the club's fourth signing in this transfer window.
Maitland-Niles is expected to complete a similar move later on Monday.
Southampton and Leicester were also in contention to sign England international Maitland-Niles.
Manager Sam Allardyce thought he was going to land the 23-year-old last week, but the chance appeared to have gone when his interest became public.
However, the Gunners did not want Maitland-Niles to join a club who are in contention for a Champions League place, while Southampton felt it was taking too long to reach a deal and withdrew their interest.
That allowed West Brom to move back in and the transfer is expected to be finalised before tonight's 23:00 GMT deadline.
Speaking about the arrival of Yokuslu, Allardyce said: "It shows that we have been fortunate to get a player of his calibre.
"To get him on loan, with his quality, is really great for the hard work we have done behind the scenes."
Yokuslu joined La Liga side Celta Vigo in 2018 from Trabzonspor and made 72 appearances, scoring two goals.
West Brom are 19th in the Premier League and nine points adrift of safety.
