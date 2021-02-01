Last updated on .From the section Barnsley

Daryl Dike was the fifth pick in the 2020 MLS Superdraft

Barnsley have signed United States international forward Daryl Dike on loan until the end of the season.

The Tykes also have an option to buy the 20-year-old Orlando City striker, who made his USA debut on Monday in a win over Trinidad and Tobago.

Dike - whose move is subject to international clearance - was drafted last January, scoring eight goals in his debut season.

He was also named MLS Rookie of the Year for the 2020 campaign.

"We're ecstatic to get a player of Daryl's calibre into the squad," Barnsley chief executive Dane Murphy said.

"He has had a rapid rise in his career over the last two years showing he possess a ton of talent.

"The club believe he will undoubtedly prove a real asset between now and May."

