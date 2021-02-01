Brighton transfer news: Moises Caicedo signed from Independiente del Valle

Brighton have signed midfielder Moises Caicedo from Ecuadorian side Independiente del Valle for £4m.

The Seagulls have been trying to finalise the 19-year-old's move for a couple of weeks and he has agreed a contract until 2025.

The Ecuador international's transfer to the Premier League side remains subject to international clearance.

Brighton boss Graham Potter said: "He's an exciting signing, but it is important we give him time to adjust."

Caicedo came through the youth ranks at Independiente del Valle, making his first senior appearance for the club in October 2019.

He made his debut for Ecuador a year later in a 1-0 World Cup qualification defeat by Argentina and, four days later, he scored his first international goal in a 4-2 win over Uruguay.

Brighton technical director Dan Ashworth said: "Moises has had a lot of interest from clubs across Europe, which is understandable given how well he has done.

"He's been one the recruitment team has been aware of for some time and we are confident he is a player with a very exciting future ahead."

  • I like what Brighton are doing. In the short term to stabilize making your club a hub for young talent/hot prospects. I think some of the big 6 in the premiership should look at loaning their top young talent to BHA next season.

  • Lfc desperately trying to sign some players because their acadamy is shot

    • Joe King replied:
      ...and the connection with Brighton is ?

  • Please Moises will you show Maupay, Connelly, Jahanbasht ,Welbeck etc how to find the BACK of the goal net. Not the posts, not the area 2 yards either side, and not the Goalkeeper. The BACK.

  • Equally as pleased with Albion getting this over the line and the fact we can now attract footballers of this quality. Credit to the recruitment team having to navigate a path acceptable to all parties. There was plenty of interest elsewhere so let’s hope the lad can deliver.

    • Sirrantsalot replied:
      I love how people base their opinions on media stories with no detail. Don't believe the hype!

      As if Brighton beat Utd, City and Pool to this signing. It was probably all flannel used by his agent to encourage Brighton to sign him.

  • Good luck Graham Potter 🙏

    #anybodybutlittlepool

  • United were interested but walked due to the amount of entourage he had trying to deal make. Like he had so many agents speaking for him
    No doubt as soon as they were taking to United the demands went up the roof

    • ajackson replied:
      You couldn't pay me to live in Brighton, poor lad has been sold down the river

  • He's like AWB but he can score goals. Great player.

    • Sirrantsalot replied:
      I very much doubt he's like AWB, who is still yet to show what he can really do for United. No one in the league tackles like he can.

  • should of signed for united brighton will get relegated and who want's to play in the champion ship

    ggmu

    • sodra-seagull replied:
      Lots of teams in League One want to play in the Championship, there is football outside "Teams like the big six".

  • Wonder how this fella will handle 46 games a season in the Championship

    • SunDeep replied:
      With seven points between them and the relegation zone now, after their result against Spurs at the weekend, he and his agent were probably confident enough that they'll stay up to sign on the dotted line...

  • He’s the most hotly tipped player in either of the hemispheres. He loves rubbish beaches too.

    • Beeding Seagull replied:
      Give me pebbles over sand any day. Doesn't get stuck everywhere for days on end

  • Does anyone know how good this player is though? I mean all this hype better be worth it

    • Rivet replied:
      Do you research and you could answer your own question. Bags of potential, cap for country at 18, now 19.

  • could go one of 2 ways......

    • Joey Starling replied:
      Great generic insight there

  • Fantastic!

