Moises Caicedo (left) played for Independiente del Valle during this season's Copa Libertadores

Brighton have signed midfielder Moises Caicedo from Ecuadorian side Independiente del Valle for £4m.

The Seagulls have been trying to finalise the 19-year-old's move for a couple of weeks and he has agreed a contract until 2025.

The Ecuador international's transfer to the Premier League side remains subject to international clearance.

Brighton boss Graham Potter said: "He's an exciting signing, but it is important we give him time to adjust."

Caicedo came through the youth ranks at Independiente del Valle, making his first senior appearance for the club in October 2019.

He made his debut for Ecuador a year later in a 1-0 World Cup qualification defeat by Argentina and, four days later, he scored his first international goal in a 4-2 win over Uruguay.

Brighton technical director Dan Ashworth said: "Moises has had a lot of interest from clubs across Europe, which is understandable given how well he has done.

"He's been one the recruitment team has been aware of for some time and we are confident he is a player with a very exciting future ahead."

